Cowshed employees suspended over cow slaughter allegations

May 31, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
In Utter Pradesh, three employees of a Municipality owned cowshed were suspended after allegations raised about cow slaughter. The management of the cowshed has suspended the employees after some parts of cow caracass were found from the cowshed.

Three employees Rashid, Noor Ahmed and RajaRam were placed under suspension following the allegation of cow slaughter. The city magistrate has ordered an inquiry on the issue. The city magistrate also ordered to initiate action against the local police station and the in-charge of the cowshed.

There were 220 cows in the cowshed. No cow was found missing.

