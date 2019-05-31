Etisalat launches 5G network in UAE

Telecom operator etisalat on Thursday announced that users can now experience the next-generation mobile standard on its network, further igniting the 5G race in the region.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based company said that it is offering the 5G-ready ZTE Axon 10 Pro to its customers. Access to the 5G network? No extra cost. “Enjoy free access to the 5G network with your 5G device,” etisalat says on its website.

The company added that the Axon 10 Pro is only the first in the line-up of devices that would soon be made available by manufacturers later this year.

5G has been touted to be about 20 times faster than the current 4G standard; for example, a full-HD movie could be downloaded in just a matter of seconds. It is also a key component for emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles and machine-to-machine communication, which require seamless connectivity with blazing speeds.

Etisalat is offering three options for the Axon 10 Pro purchase – a straight up payment of Dh5,555, or in installments of 12, 18 and 24 months at Dh473, Dh318 and Dh241, respectively. Etisalat’s 5G network will be available for all of its postpaid, prepaid, consumer and business customers using 5G devices. They will also be able to use existing data packs on the 5G network.