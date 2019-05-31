Former Bhutan P.M is Upset With Indian Media and Here is Why

It seems like Indian media is earning some bad reputation and the word is now spreading far and wide and dignitaries of other countries are also commenting on it.

It is the Former Bhutan prime minister Tshering Tobgay who has now complained about Indian media for misidentifying Bhutan’s current prime minister and posting a picture of someone else with his name on Thursday, 30 May.

Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering arrived Delhi yesterday to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. However, Lotay Tshering’s last name is common to Bhutan’s former PM Tshering Tobgay, so a few Indian media publications got confused and got it completely wrong and misprint their photos on TV channels.

Having spotted the mistake, Tshering Tobgay said Indian media continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM.