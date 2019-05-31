Latest NewsIndia

Former Bhutan P.M is Upset With Indian Media and Here is Why

May 31, 2019, 09:18 am IST
Less than a minute

It seems like Indian media is earning some bad reputation and the word is now spreading far and wide and dignitaries of other countries are also commenting on it.

It is the Former Bhutan prime minister Tshering Tobgay who has now complained about Indian media for misidentifying Bhutan’s current prime minister and posting a picture of someone else with his name on Thursday, 30 May.

Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering arrived Delhi yesterday to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. However, Lotay Tshering’s last name is common to Bhutan’s former PM Tshering Tobgay, so a few Indian media publications got confused and got it completely wrong and misprint their photos on TV channels.

Having spotted the mistake, Tshering Tobgay said Indian media continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM.

“India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM. Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend” he wrote on Twitter.

Tags

Related Articles

China successfully launched satellite to discover the far side of moon

May 21, 2018, 05:30 pm IST

SC to hear plea challenging Aadhaar notifications on May 17

May 13, 2017, 09:46 am IST
caterpillar

This caterpillar can cause serious health issues

Apr 29, 2018, 07:05 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi asked people to put money in banks, now he is silent : Rahul Gandhi

Feb 17, 2018, 07:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close