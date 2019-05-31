Indian-origin Anita Bhatia appointed UN Deputy Executive Director

Indian-origin Anita Bhatia has been appointed as the Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships.

A veteran in strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation and management, she was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the global body’s agency focused on women empowerment and gender equality.

She has had a distinguished career at the World Bank Group, serving in various senior leadership and management positions, both at the headquarters and in the field.

Veteran Indian diplomat and a gender equality champion Lakshmi Puri had previously served as the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women.

The key appointment comes less than a week after Guterres appointed Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar as his new Force Commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan