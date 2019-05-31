Latest NewsSports

ISSF World Cup: India concluded with 5 gold medals

May 31, 2019, 09:09 pm IST
In shooting, Indian shooters bagged five gold medals for the country in the ISSF shooting World Cup in Munich, Germany. India topped the medals tally with five golds and a silver. Second-placed China bagged nine medals – two gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

India gold medallists included Apurvi Chandela in the Women’s 10 metres Air Rifle, Rahi Sarnobat in the Women’s 25m Pistol and Saurabh Chaudhary in the men’s 10m Air Pistol, besides the Mixed Team titles won on the last day today.

The pair of Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar first won the 10m Air Rifle mixed team gold. Teenage pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary backed them up with the 10m Air Pistol mixed team title.

They rounded off a dominating show by the Indian squad at the year’s third International Shooting Sport Federation world cup stage.

In the Mixed Air Rifle, it was an all India gold medal match and Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar landed the country its lone silver, going down to their compatriots 2-16.

