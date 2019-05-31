Latest NewsIndia

J&K : One militant killed in encounter with security forces

May 31, 2019, 09:36 am IST
At least one militant has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed. According to reports, one commander each of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were locked in the gunfight. The operation is underway to either eliminate or arrest the second insurgent.

The gunbattle began in the early hours Friday, when a joint team of the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a terror hideout in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district. “One terrorist has been neutralised so far. The operation is underway,” said an official.

