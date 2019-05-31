Kinetic set to launch new 250-500 cc Motorcycles

Kinetic Engineering will develop an all-new motorcycle in the 250-500 cc displacement with its British partner Norton Motorcycles. The new Norton motorcycle will be a global product which will be manufactured in India, but sold across the world. The new 250-500c cc Norton motorcycle will be developed in the next couple of years and will be priced between ? 2-3 lakh, Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Engineering and Motoroyale has said. Kinetic Motoroyale is a multi-brand initiative with brands like MV Agusta, SWM, FB Mondial, Hyosung and Norton. Kinetic has an equity partnership with Norton Motorcycles, with Kinetic holding 51 per cent equity in the JV and Norton holding 49 per cent.

“We will make this motorcycle in 1-2 years which will be in the 250-500 cc range, but will be priced between ? 2-3 lakh. While Motoroyale has an entire bouquet of brands, the first brand that will be preferred for this collaboration is Norton Motorcycles, because we have a 51:49 JV which was created with a vision like this. We will develop a new bike and localise as we go ahead,” Firodia said in an interview.