Latest NewsAutomobile

Kinetic set to launch new 250-500 cc Motorcycles

May 31, 2019, 02:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kinetic Engineering will develop an all-new motorcycle in the 250-500 cc displacement with its British partner Norton Motorcycles. The new Norton motorcycle will be a global product which will be manufactured in India, but sold across the world. The new 250-500c cc Norton motorcycle will be developed in the next couple of years and will be priced between ? 2-3 lakh, Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Engineering and Motoroyale has said. Kinetic Motoroyale is a multi-brand initiative with brands like MV Agusta, SWM, FB Mondial, Hyosung and Norton. Kinetic has an equity partnership with Norton Motorcycles, with Kinetic holding 51 per cent equity in the JV and Norton holding 49 per cent.

“We will make this motorcycle in 1-2 years which will be in the 250-500 cc range, but will be priced between ? 2-3 lakh. While Motoroyale has an entire bouquet of brands, the first brand that will be preferred for this collaboration is Norton Motorcycles, because we have a 51:49 JV which was created with a vision like this. We will develop a new bike and localise as we go ahead,” Firodia said in an interview.

Tags

Related Articles

Gulf countries instruct citizens against Lebanon travel

Nov 10, 2017, 07:11 am IST
Only India can show the right path to the world, feels RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

IAF air strike : India completed 13th-day ritual of Pulwama bravehearts,says Mohan Bhagwat

Feb 27, 2019, 08:43 am IST

Andhra Pradesh Govt to setup NTR Memorial statue worth Rs 406 Crore

Dec 14, 2018, 06:28 pm IST

Salman Khan Finally Reveals Why Priyanka Left his Movie ‘Bharat’

Sep 7, 2018, 11:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close