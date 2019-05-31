KeralaNEWS

“Lighting of Lamp is Communal”? Former DGP T.P Senkumar Lashes Out at P.M Manoj

May 31, 2019, 07:21 am IST
Former DGP T.P Senkumar had exhorted people to light lamps in home and temple and celebrate the return of Narendra Modi into power. Deshabhimani editor P.M Manoj was apparently not impressed with his statement and called it a communally divisive exhortation.

“Temples are centers of Hindu worship. Is Modi only the prime minister of Hindu’s alone? Those who are not Hindu’s have nothing to do with Modi taking up the position as India’s Prime Minister, he asked in his Facebook post. Check out his Fb post.

‘Now, Senkumar has hit back at Manoj with another Fb post.

“If you observe a black day, it’s great, but if you light a lamp it’s communal. This attitude is what took them to just three seats” See his original Facebook post.

 

