M.A Yusuf Ali Congratulates Muraleedharan, Says Leaders of Arab World Respects P.M Modi

V Muraleedharan, the minister at the Centre from Kerala was congratulated by M.A Yusuf Ali while he attended the swearing-in ceremony of P.M Modi’s ministry. Yusuf Ali was part of the function and the middle east based businessman had earlier tweeted a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his unmatched success at Loksabha elections.

“This huge mandate is an endorsement of the pro-development agenda. Various initiatives introduced in different sectors, right from grass root level has surely struck the right cord with the masses across the country and that has resulted in this huge victory.

As an NRI based in the Gulf, the last five years have been the best period in the history of Indo-Islamic nations relationship. All the visionary leaders of various Arab countries have immense respect and share a great relationship with Shri Narendra Modi and this will get further strengthened in the coming years.

The image of India and Indians have been greatly elevated in the last five years and I am sure that the new generation will have much to cherish in coming years. yusuf ALi had written in his Facebook post