Narendra Modi 2.0 : CM Pinarayi Vijayan skips BJP-led NDA’s swearing-in ceremony

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government citing inability to attend due to his pre-occupation with party related matters in state.

“Chief Minister could not participate in the event as the state secretariat of the party is going on. The Secretariat of CPI(M) is reviewing the poll results.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury is also attending,” a source close to the CPI(M) told PTI.

Vijayan had on May 24 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues for the BJP-led NDA’s stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The state BJP unit celebrated the oath-taking ceremony by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at various places across the state.

Senior BJP leader and the lone MLA of the party O Rajagopal inaugurated the “victory day” celebrations of the saffron party at its headquarters here.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the second time, BJP workers here burst crackers.

The activists also celebrated in front of the Secretariat here.

The ruling Left Democratic Front was routed in the Lok Sabha election winning just one seat out of the total 20 seats in the state.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front bagged 19 seats but the BJP again failed to open its account in Kerala.