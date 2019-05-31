Narendra Modi 2.0 : Pinarayi Vijayan’s stand is a shame for Kerala,says V Muraleedharan

V Muraleedharan has come out to strongly criticise Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers. He made his reaction public soon after he was inducted as a minister in Modi’s cabinet.

“Keeping away from PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is against democratic disciplines. Pinarayi’s stand is a shame for Kerala,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan clarified that he would sincerely discharge the duties entrusted to him by the party. “Kerala’s problems will be resolved through discussions with all parties. I don’t feel it is late for me to become a minister,” he said.

As soon as the news of Muraleedharan’s elevation as a Union minister came out, the BJP workers in Kerala stated rejoicing. The announcement came out after days of suspense.