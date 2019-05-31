Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Narendra Modi Cabinet 2.0; She is the first woman Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

May 31, 2019, 03:16 pm IST
PM Modi has picked Nirmala Sitharaman who was earlier the defense minister as the current  Finance Minister of India.

The 59-year-old former JNU student rose along with BJP and become the first women defense minister of India in Modi’s govt’s first tenure.

She also served as Member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, since 2016.

Sitharaman has joined BJP in 2006 when Nitin Gadkari was ruling as the Party Chief, and later became the spoke person of the party.

She had became a member of National Women for Commission and continued till 2005.

