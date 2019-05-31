Nilgiri Mountain Railway’s special train services extended

The Southern Railway has announced that the special train services of the Nilgiris Mountain Railway have been extended to June 10th.

The special services are being run between Coonoor and the quaint village of Runnymede. All arrangements have been made for the passengers who come in the special train. The passengers can enjoy a walking tour of the real surroundings of the Runnymede village. They can watch the real surroundings in and around including the tribal village, waterfalls.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway originally runs from Mettupalayam on the plains skirting the Western Ghats. The train connects Mettupalayam with Ooty.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway covers a distance of 46 km in around 5 hours. This amazing journey that takes tourists from a height of 1069 feet to 7228 feet. This is a meter-gauge railway built by the British in 1908.