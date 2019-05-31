Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Nirmala Sitharaman to present her first Union Budget on July 5

May 31, 2019, 11:11 pm IST
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took the oath of office, the 17th Lok Sabha session is set to begin on 17 June and will continue till 26 July.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on the first day of the session. A pro-tem Speaker is also likely to be appointed the same day, before a final appointment.

It has been asserted that the newly elected Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her first Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5, the government announced today. The Economic Survey will be presented by new Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on July 4. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to begin on June 17 and will continue till July 26.

 

