Latest NewsGulf

Oman to speedup ‘Omanization’ of labour force

May 31, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Sulatanate of Oman has intiated proceedings and formalities to mappoint Omani citizens to some of the fields in the health sector. The Oman Health Ministry has intiated the pprocess to appoint Omani citizens. Qualified Omani citizens will be appointed as Cardiography Technician, Radiography Technician, Sleep Disorder Technician, Artificial Limb Technician, Cardiac Perfusion Technician ands Mental Health Technician.

The Oman Health Ministry informed the qualified Omani citizens to register at the employment division before June 9. The ministry in a statement informed that around 200 expat nurses have been terminated in the last two months. Also, 600 expats have been provided with jobs, the ministry explained.

Tags

Related Articles

Pulwama attack: Seven Detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police

Feb 16, 2019, 01:46 pm IST

Fuel prices hikes up again; See latest rates

Jan 21, 2019, 08:20 am IST
Electric Buses

Buses running as city service, going to be run on electricity soon

Mar 17, 2018, 06:45 am IST

Army giving befitting reply to enemies of country: PM Modi

Jan 28, 2019, 09:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close