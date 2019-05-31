Oman to speedup ‘Omanization’ of labour force

The Sulatanate of Oman has intiated proceedings and formalities to mappoint Omani citizens to some of the fields in the health sector. The Oman Health Ministry has intiated the pprocess to appoint Omani citizens. Qualified Omani citizens will be appointed as Cardiography Technician, Radiography Technician, Sleep Disorder Technician, Artificial Limb Technician, Cardiac Perfusion Technician ands Mental Health Technician.

The Oman Health Ministry informed the qualified Omani citizens to register at the employment division before June 9. The ministry in a statement informed that around 200 expat nurses have been terminated in the last two months. Also, 600 expats have been provided with jobs, the ministry explained.