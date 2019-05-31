Latest NewsNEWSSports

This is what happened to the Teen who “flash naked” at female referee

May 31, 2019, 06:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

An Italian boy has been banned for a Year as he has exposed himself in front of a female referee during an amateur football match.

The 14-year-old lowered his shorts during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice, after 22-year-old referee Giulia Nicastro awarded a corner.

The Amateur League of Veneto imposed a year-long ban, which will be halved if the player attends an Equal Opportunities rehabilitation program run by the local authority in his home own of Cavallino-Treporti, on the Venetian coast.

 

Tags

Related Articles

49th International Film Festival of India will end today

Nov 28, 2018, 06:24 pm IST

Transgenders granted permission to trek Sabarimala

Dec 17, 2018, 08:14 pm IST

Researchers find palm oil alternative in UAE

Aug 22, 2017, 10:56 am IST

Reliance Jio GigaFiber with GigaTV is Here: All You Need to Know

Aug 13, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close