This is what happened to the Teen who “flash naked” at female referee

An Italian boy has been banned for a Year as he has exposed himself in front of a female referee during an amateur football match.

The 14-year-old lowered his shorts during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice, after 22-year-old referee Giulia Nicastro awarded a corner.

The Amateur League of Veneto imposed a year-long ban, which will be halved if the player attends an Equal Opportunities rehabilitation program run by the local authority in his home own of Cavallino-Treporti, on the Venetian coast.