Latest NewsIndia

Western Railway ‘Modernize’ the logo of Ladies compartment

May 31, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Western Railway has shown the way to other railway zones in Indian Railway by modernizing the logo of ladies compartment.

The old logo of the ladies compartment was of a lady wearing ‘Sari has been replaced with a logo of a professional lady wearing a coat.

Apart from the change in logo, in the ladies compartment, there will be posters on the life of inspiring women and achievements by women will be displayed. The railway has already changed 12 compartments. All the 110 rakes with the Western Railway will be painted with a new logo soon.

” To keep up with the changing times, WR is modernising the logo used to mark women’s coaches. Apart from the change in the logo, posters of inspiring women with details of their achievements will also be displayed in the ladies coaches”, the Western Railway tweeted.

The new logo has been build larger than the old logo, so the possibility to misunderstand the ladies compartment with general compartment has been lessened. Many passengers have welcomed the new design of the Western Railway.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP’s plan will not work in Kerala : CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jan 6, 2019, 10:21 pm IST

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains top position

Jan 28, 2019, 09:39 pm IST

Child marriage in Malappuram District: Forced marriage of a Muslim girl below 18 years.

Jun 9, 2018, 10:44 pm IST

WATCH VIDEO: Car Runs into Divider, Burns in Mid-Air

Apr 10, 2019, 07:47 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close