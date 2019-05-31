Western Railway ‘Modernize’ the logo of Ladies compartment

The Western Railway has shown the way to other railway zones in Indian Railway by modernizing the logo of ladies compartment.

The old logo of the ladies compartment was of a lady wearing ‘Sari has been replaced with a logo of a professional lady wearing a coat.

Apart from the change in logo, in the ladies compartment, there will be posters on the life of inspiring women and achievements by women will be displayed. The railway has already changed 12 compartments. All the 110 rakes with the Western Railway will be painted with a new logo soon.

” To keep up with the changing times, WR is modernising the logo used to mark women’s coaches. Apart from the change in the logo, posters of inspiring women with details of their achievements will also be displayed in the ladies coaches”, the Western Railway tweeted.

The new logo has been build larger than the old logo, so the possibility to misunderstand the ladies compartment with general compartment has been lessened. Many passengers have welcomed the new design of the Western Railway.