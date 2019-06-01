Latest NewsInternational

12 killed, including gunman, in shooting

Jun 1, 2019, 09:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the United States, at least 12 people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a government building in the state of Virginia.

The mass shooting in the coastal resort city began as the gunman entered the public works and utility building at the city municipal centre and “immediately and indiscriminately fired upon all the victims”.

Police said the shooting took place at Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The suspect, a long-term and current employee at the Centre fired indiscriminately. The gunman, whose identity has not yet been released, also died. A police officer was among the wounded.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Make In India : Indian Army to get new Assault Rifles

Jun 5, 2017, 03:41 pm IST

China’s global communications network to be launched soon

Jul 17, 2018, 03:34 pm IST

Massive fire broke out in municipal building: Firefighters Rushed to Spot

Oct 29, 2018, 09:42 pm IST
akash ambani engagement party

Photo Album || Luxurious engagement party pics of Akash Ambani and Shloka

Mar 27, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close