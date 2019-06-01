In the United States, at least 12 people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a government building in the state of Virginia.

The mass shooting in the coastal resort city began as the gunman entered the public works and utility building at the city municipal centre and “immediately and indiscriminately fired upon all the victims”.

Police said the shooting took place at Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The suspect, a long-term and current employee at the Centre fired indiscriminately. The gunman, whose identity has not yet been released, also died. A police officer was among the wounded.