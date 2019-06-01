7000 handmade paper bags made from waste plastic given at PM’S swearing ceremony

Around 7,000 handmade paper carry bags made from waste plastic has been distributed at the swearing ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was throned as the 16th Prime Minister of the country, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said.

The paper bags were provided to the dignitaries who were present in the oath-taking ceremony.

Modi is also the biggest brand ambassador of KVIC.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, “It was like ‘Khadi India’ was saluting its patron from all angles at that event. If Khadi’s growth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term is any indication, we are all set to add many more feathers in Khadi’s cap in the coming days,” he said.

“REPLAN had not only derived a proportional yet novel way to reduce the plastic menace, one of the biggest problems of the contemporary world but also revived this 26-year-old KNHPI to make the institution self-reliant,” he said.