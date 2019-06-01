ALERT; “Daughter missed during train ride”; Father’s FB post demanding help goes viral

This father who is hailing from Kozhikode has missed his daughter while she was traveling on a train. In his extreme grief, he has asked for help, the same through a Facebook post. The post is getting viral on Social media, where many promises that they will search and try level best for helping him.

The missed girl is identified as Vishnu Priya who is in her late 17s. She had gone missing from the Shonnur Mangalapuram train .

She had worn a Blue colored churidar. PHONE NUMBER: Sivaji 9605964319

HIS FACEBOOK POST