Asaduddin Owaisi clears traffic in Old City, video goes viral

Mr Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis- e- Ittehadul Muslimeen, who was passing through a road in Old City of Hyderabad got off from his car and controlled the heavy traffic jam in his locality. He then cleared the traffic.

After the incident, Mr. Owaisi re-tweeted a tweet which was posted by a netizen, Shaikh Zeeshan. The netizen wrote, “Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi himself controls traffic today at the time of Iftar at Fateh Darwaza, Hyderabad. @HYDTP please deploy cops at Fateh Darwaza & other places where it is needed”.

Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi himself controls traffic today at the time of Iftar at Fateh Darwaza, Hyderabad. @HYDTP please deploy cops at Fateh Darwaza & other places where it is needed. pic.twitter.com/xT63dABDNX — Shaikh Zeeshan (@iamzzeeshan) May 31, 2019