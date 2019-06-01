Chief Minister bans ‘Mobile Phones’ in cabinet meetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a ban on mobile phones in all official meeting and programmes including cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister made it clear that the ministers must concentrate on the debate and discussions going on in the meeting and not on their mobile phones.

A senior official in the state has informed the media that the Chief Minister took this decision as some ministers concentrated on their WhatsApp messages while cabinet meeting. It is also reported that he took this decision to avoid leaking of important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting.

Earlier it is advised that the ministers and officials attending the meetings must put their mobile phones in silent mode. But now it has instructed that they must keep it in the counter outside.