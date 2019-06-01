Complaint filed against Ayushmann, Bala makers in plagiarism row

Assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra has filed a criminal complaint against Ayushmann Khurrana and also against the makers of the upcoming film ‘Bala’, accusing them of ‘breach of trust’. This comes after Chandra filed a case against them in the Bombay High Court for allegedly plagiarising his idea for the film. Chandra stated that it was wrong to start shooting before the court’s verdict.

Talking to the media Ayushmann’s legal team said, “What has been communicated to you is a malafide distortion of facts, specially with regard to the proceedings of April 9. Since the matter is sub-judice, we are not commenting any further. Our script is original, and we will show that to the court when the matter comes up.”