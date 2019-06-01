Five youths who joined different militant groups surrendered in J&K

Five youth who had joined the different militant groups and with different ranks have surrendered and has returned to their families.

The news was reported by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

“Five youth who had joined different terror outfits shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream. Courtesy the efforts of family and the Kulgam Police,” said the police.

The identities of the youth are not revealed for any security reasons.

Dozens of militants have laid down arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they would accept offer of local militants to surrender even during ongoing encounters.