Forcing Hindi language on Tamil Nadu people would not be tolerated” says DMK leader; Kamal Haasan supports.

The DMK leader T. Siva today asserted to media that any attempt to force and impose Hindi language on the people of Tamil Nadu would not be tolerated.

He also asserted that he is ready to do anything to stop such kind of imposing on Tamil Nadu people.

It has also been asserted that a new committee has been formulated under the care of new union minister which comes under new education policy.

They classified the states as Hindi speaking states and non-Hindi speaking states. They also said that the efforts will be taken to make Hindi compulsory. They did not mention whether the languages of others states particularly southern states will be taught in Hindi speaking states,” he said.

Backing up the DMK leader’s stand, Makkal Needhi Mayam founder Kamal Haasan said, “I have acted in many Hindi films, in my opinion Hindi language should not be imposed on anyone.”