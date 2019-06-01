Google Duo mistakenly sends Kohli’s message to users worldwide

The worldwide acclaimed Video conferencing application Google Duo accidentally sent a message from India captain Virat Kohli intended for Indian users to users around the world. “Who is Virat Kohli, and why did I just get a random video message showing him toasting a cup of coffee,” a user tweeted. Google apologized for the gaffe, saying, “We’re sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

As the 12th cricket world cup started, the Duo team has showcased the video of Virat Kohli cheering a cup of coffee with the audience asking them to support India.

Google has responded to this situation, confirming that the notification was not intended to go out to a wide audience. Apparently, it’s not an ad, but rather a message that was intended for users who “chose to participate in an upcoming Duo promotion.