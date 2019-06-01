GST collection touched Rs.1 lakh crore in May

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection in the country in the last month touched Rs. 1 lakh crore. The information was revealed by the data released by the finance ministry.

The gross collection of GST in the month of May was around Rs. 1,00,289 crore. This amount is higher than the previous year’s collection. In 2018 May, the GST collection was Rs. 94,016 crore. But the collection is less than when compared to April month’s collection which touched Rs. 1,13,865 crore.

The Finance Ministry released a press statement stated that ” The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May 2019 is Rs. 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs. 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs. 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs.49,891 crore and Cess is Rs. 8,125 crore”.

The statement also stated that Rs.18,934 crore has been given to the states as GST compensation for the month of February-March 2019.