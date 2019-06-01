“I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan” Pak Cricket Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Criticised For the Dress he Wore to Meet Queen Elizabeth

Pakistan team had a horrible World cup opener yesterday, completely destroyed by some severe short pitch bowling from West Indies. While the Sarfaraz led team is trying to bounce back, the captain himself is in the news for something completely different.

Sarfaraz was criticized for wearing shalwar kameez to meet Queen Elizabeth at the Buckingham Palace, while the other nine World Cup captains wore suits.

Clarifying his choice for a Shalwar Kameez, Sarfaraz said he decided to wear it since he had got instructions from the Pakistan Cricket Board to do things that would promote all things Pakistani.

“The shalwar kameez is our national dress and I got instructions from the board to do all these things so I tried to promote our national dress. I felt very proud that the other captains were wearing suits but I was wearing a national dress” said the Pakistan captain ahead of the match against Windies” said Sarfaraz.

Meanwhile, his dress has completely split the fans. One section criticized him for his choice of dress.