Kerala Blasters in financial crisis; Total debt around 180 crore

The one only representative of the state in the Indian Super League Football, Kerala Blasters is facing a huge financial crisis.

The total debt of the club playing in the ISL has reached around 180 crore rupees. The club has reached this huge debt after the last five season.

In the first four seasons, the club has earned around 103 crore rupees debt. The club is grabbing around 30 crores as debt after every season. The stakeholders of the club have tried to sell out the club to get rid of the huge debt but the attempt failed. Nobody is ready to take over the club with this huge debt.

Some other clubs playing in the ISL are also facing financial crisis and debts. The owners of the Mumbai FC has decided to sell the club to get rid of the financial crisis. The ISL management has promised that the team owners will get gain in after the intial season. The ISL management has advised the team owners to c=osnsider it as a long-term investment.