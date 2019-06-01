Latest NewsNEWS

Man posed as Saudi royal for 30 years cheated people of $8 million sentenced this punishment

Jun 1, 2019, 04:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Florida Man who posed as Saudi royal for three decades in fact cheated the people of 8 million has been now sentenced to spend 18 years in prison for cheating.

The man is identified as Gignac, 48 years old constructed a personal world of luxury from his regal scam involving fake diplomatic credentials and a coterie of bodyguards.

He posed as Khalid Bin al- saud he lived in a condo on Miami’s posh Fisher Island, drove a Ferrari with a forged diplomatic license plate and eagerly courted investors and gift-givers.

He was accompanied by bodyguards carrying fake diplomatic papers and demanded to be treated according to royal protocol, which he used to justify demands for gifts from potential investors.

Gignac has been arrested and convicted several times for fraud, but that wasn’t enough to stop Prince Khalid.

In November 2017, he was arrested and charged with 18 counts, including electronic fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Tags

Related Articles

Samsung launches ‘Galaxy J2 -2017’ in India

Oct 13, 2017, 04:13 pm IST

‘Will send those who cannot chant ‘Vande Mataram’ to Pakistan’ says BJP leader

Apr 27, 2019, 06:46 pm IST

Mandira Beti trolled as a shameless wife for her hot latest photo

Dec 29, 2017, 06:03 pm IST
Vodefone couples

Meet Dhanajayan’s, Story of trending couple in Vodafone ad

May 16, 2017, 08:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close