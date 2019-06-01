Man posed as Saudi royal for 30 years cheated people of $8 million sentenced this punishment

A Florida Man who posed as Saudi royal for three decades in fact cheated the people of 8 million has been now sentenced to spend 18 years in prison for cheating.

The man is identified as Gignac, 48 years old constructed a personal world of luxury from his regal scam involving fake diplomatic credentials and a coterie of bodyguards.

He posed as Khalid Bin al- saud he lived in a condo on Miami’s posh Fisher Island, drove a Ferrari with a forged diplomatic license plate and eagerly courted investors and gift-givers.

He was accompanied by bodyguards carrying fake diplomatic papers and demanded to be treated according to royal protocol, which he used to justify demands for gifts from potential investors.

Gignac has been arrested and convicted several times for fraud, but that wasn’t enough to stop Prince Khalid.

In November 2017, he was arrested and charged with 18 counts, including electronic fraud and aggravated identity theft.