Qatar announced holidays  for Eid Al Fitr

The Arab nation Qatar has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays in the country. The Island nation’s administration has announced the Eid holidays for the employees working in the government agencies, government employees and public sector employees.

The Amiri Diwan has announced from June 2 June 10 will be holidays for those who work in the public sector and government employees. When counting the weekly holidays for Friday and Saturday the total holidays will become 11.

Government office will be resuming work after Eid on Juen 11. The holidays for banks, financial institutions and Qatar Central Bank will be decided by Qatar Central Bank.