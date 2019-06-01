Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

SHOCKING; This actress turned Trinamool congress MP reveals her love and the man she will marry

Jun 1, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
The Trinamool Congress MP hailing from West Bengal Nusrat Jahan has taken to the Instagram recently her love man and confirmed her wedding rumors with a heartwarming post.

Nusrat is seen flaunting a huge rock while her beau holds her hand.

Her beau also shared the same picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “You know the meaning of love, when you crave to grow old with that one person ; go all chips in for that one person; rediscover ur own self being with that person ; and be the partner you d never thought u’d be . Thank you @nusratchirps for making my life the most beautiful one, u made me worthy! It was definitely worth the wait- Destiny!Raabta!” she wronte

When reality is finally better than ur dreams, the best thing to hold on to in life… is each other..!! @nikhiljain09

