Thala 60: Tamil superstar Ajith to play a police officer

Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar is teaming up with director H.Vinod. The actor-director duo is joining hands after ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’. It is reported that in the new movie Ajith will play the role of a police officer. The movie tentatively titled as ‘Thala 60’.

Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios will be jointly producing this upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, the star’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ is gearing up for release. The movie, which is the official remake of acclaimed Hindi film ‘Pink’, is scheduled for release on August 10.

Ajith is reprising the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. Shraddha Srinath is essaying the role played by Taapsee Pannu. The movie also marks Vidya Balan’s debut in Tamil as she plays the role of Ajith’s wife. Kalki Koechlin is also making a guest appearance in a song.