The number of brooms this mother had made in 3 years to pay back debt for child’s education is shocking

Jun 1, 2019, 07:02 pm IST
As children, very often, we do not realise how much our parents do for us – to support our dreams and give us a comfortable life. None of this comes easy, in fact, sometimes it comes at a great personal cost.

This mom had to submerge herself in debt in order to send her children to a university

 

In order to pay back the money she borrowed, she has to work insanely hard. So much so, she has sold made and sold over 20,000 brooms in just three years. That’s over 555 brooms a month!

