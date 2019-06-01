This is What Asaduddin Owaisi Tells Muslims After BJP’s Return to Power

There is an ever-growing narrative that BJP is an anti-minority party and that its growth is detrimental to the minority section in the country. People perceive this as one of the reasons why the party could never take off in a state like Kerala where the minority is very strong. Even the opposition uses this narrative to hurt BJP and in a statement that exemplifies this trend AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Friday said the country’s Muslims should not worry about the BJP’s return to power as the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to every citizen.

“India’s laws and Constitution give us permission to follow our religion. When India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi can go to a temple, you can also proudly visit a mosque,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It is learned that the politician said this in his address to a gathering at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad today.

The AIMIM managed two Lok Sabha seats in the election where the ruling BJP won 303 seats, taking the National Democratic Alliance’s count to 353