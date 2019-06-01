Volcano erupts in the Indonesian island of Bali; spews smoke, ash

A volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali erupted. Mount Agung spewed a plume of ash and smoke more than 2,000 metres into the sky.

The volcano is located about 70 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta. It has been erupting periodically since it came back to life in 2017, sometimes grounding flights and forcing residents to flee homes

.

The latest eruption took place shortly before noon yesterday but caused no disruption to flights. Agung remained at the second highest danger warning level, and there is a four-kilometre no-go zone around the crater.

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.