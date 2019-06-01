Latest NewsInternational

Volcano erupts in the Indonesian island of Bali; spews smoke, ash

Jun 1, 2019, 12:26 am IST
Less than a minute

A volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali erupted. Mount Agung spewed a plume of ash and smoke more than 2,000 metres into the sky.

The volcano is located about 70 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta. It has been erupting periodically since it came back to life in 2017, sometimes grounding flights and forcing residents to flee homes

.

The latest eruption took place shortly before noon yesterday but caused no disruption to flights. Agung remained at the second highest danger warning level, and there is a four-kilometre no-go zone around the crater.

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

Tags

Related Articles

Real life couples of Bollywood who acted together on screen

Mar 12, 2018, 06:56 pm IST
kashmir

Pakistani troops again violate ceasefire

Jan 9, 2019, 08:30 pm IST

Humans love dogs more than other people: study

Nov 2, 2017, 06:31 pm IST

Case Against three Famous Bars in Kerala For Selling Liquor Online

Sep 22, 2018, 11:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close