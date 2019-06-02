Latest NewsIndia

9-month old baby killed by  leopard

Jun 2, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Maharashtra, a 9-month old baby was killed by a leopard. The shocking incident occurred in the Chandrapur Village in Maharashtra. The body of the baby was found half a kilometer away from the house.

The baby has been taken by the leopard while the kid was sleeping in the home with parents. The parents of the baby did not know this. The house is situated near the forest.

After the parents found the baby missing, they informed forest officers and locals. After a search, the body of the kid was found half a kilometer away from the house. The forest officers have installed camera and traps to catch the leopard.

Tags

Related Articles

Shrine Closed at Sabarimala. Shudhikalasam to Follow

Jan 2, 2019, 10:39 am IST
hrithik and tiger

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to Come Together For a Mega Action Movie. All You Need to Know

Jul 21, 2018, 07:17 am IST

After 14 failed pregnancy attempts, this actress becomes mother of twins

Apr 28, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Cyclone Gaja: 20 Killed ,Over 81000 Evacuated

Nov 16, 2018, 03:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close