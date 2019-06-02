9-month old baby killed by  leopard

In Maharashtra, a 9-month old baby was killed by a leopard. The shocking incident occurred in the Chandrapur Village in Maharashtra. The body of the baby was found half a kilometer away from the house.

The baby has been taken by the leopard while the kid was sleeping in the home with parents. The parents of the baby did not know this. The house is situated near the forest.

After the parents found the baby missing, they informed forest officers and locals. After a search, the body of the kid was found half a kilometer away from the house. The forest officers have installed camera and traps to catch the leopard.