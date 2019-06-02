Bihar Chief Minister expands Cabinet; induces eight Ministers

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his Cabinet by inducing eight ministers. Five among them are MLA’s and three are MLC’s.

It was Governor Lalji Tandon who administered them the oath at the Raj Bhawan.

The new Ministers are: Sanjay Jha, Neeraj Kumar, Shyam Rajak, Bima Bharti, Ashok Chaudhury, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Laxmeshwar Rai and Ram Sevak Singh.

It has been asserted that the Bihar CM took the caste composition into consideration in the expansion with the new Ministers coming from the upper, Other Backward and Extremely Backward Castes as well.

None from the BJP or the Lok Janshakti Party were inducted into the Cabinet in the latest expansion.

It’s the discretion of the Chief Minister,” quipped a BJP leader preferring anonymity.