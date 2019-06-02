”BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan”; Mamta Banerjee warns BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee have warned BJP against using ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as a political slogan against her. The TMC chief has shared a message on her social media handle about this.
” BJP supporters are trying to spread hatred ideology through one section of media – so so-called BJP media and so so-called fake video, fake news, misinformation and disinformation to create confusion and to suppress truth and reality”, Mamta Banerjee wrote in Facebook.
Read her full Facebook Post:
We wish to inform the people that some BJP supporters are trying to spread hatred ideology through one section of media…
