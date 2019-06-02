Boy hitting girl: Is it Tiktok or reality?

Tiktok is the new trend. The videos posted on this app have a large number of viewers and followers. The short videos become an instant hit.

Tiktok faced a ban following the pornographic content in it which was later lifted by Madras high court.

Recently a video showing a boy hitting a girl has gone viral which invited sharp reactions from the nook and corners of society. Many have shown their disagreement towards the action of the boy.

Someone has taken the issue into the police also. They requested the police to take action on the Facebook page of Kerala police. The police responded to make investigations into the issue. They have asked the credibility of the video and requested anyone to inbox the details too.

Now the girl and the boy has come with another video stating that they shot this for tiktok and there is no problem between them.