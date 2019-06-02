Collector Anupama steals the show during Mother’s retirement

Collector T.V.Anupama’s visit to the Guruvayoor Devasom’s retirement function was a surprise one. She was not invited yet she came, the reason was her mother. She attended the meeting as a loving daughter.

Her mother T V Ramani was an assistant executive engineer with Guruvayur Devasom. Apart from her, there were 12 others retiring from the various post. Anupama insisted to sit among the audience but she was forced on to the stage by the organizers.

When she was asked to pay honors with presenting a shawl she gently refused it asked it to be done by the chairman himself. She delivered a speech whereupon she recalled her mother’s role and suffering in bring up her. Mother’s salary made her a collector and she told that she was indebted to the Devasom for that. The visit was a fitting gift to her mother.