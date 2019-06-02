KeralaLatest News

Collector Anupama steals the show during Mother’s retirement

Jun 2, 2019, 11:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Collector T.V.Anupama’s visit to the Guruvayoor Devasom’s retirement function was a surprise one. She was not invited yet she came, the reason was her mother. She attended the meeting as a loving daughter.

Her mother T V Ramani was an assistant executive engineer with Guruvayur Devasom. Apart from her, there were 12 others retiring from the various post. Anupama insisted to sit among the audience but she was forced on to the stage by the organizers.

When she was asked to pay honors with presenting a shawl she gently refused it asked it to be done by the chairman himself. She delivered a speech whereupon she recalled her mother’s role and suffering in bring up her. Mother’s salary made her a collector and she told that she was indebted to the Devasom for that. The visit was a fitting gift to her mother.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP’s move to shift protest from Sabarimala is a good decision : Pinarayi

Nov 29, 2018, 10:58 pm IST
Daily-Horoscope

Your Daily Horoscope For November 22, 2018

Nov 22, 2018, 06:19 am IST
Dawood Ibrahim & Farooq Takla

From Dubai to Mumbai underworld don’s aide and culprit arrested

Mar 8, 2018, 01:06 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi lands in trouble again,UP farmers protest and raise slogans against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Dec 13, 2017, 10:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close