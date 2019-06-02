Latest NewsIndia

‘Congress’ 52 MPs are enough to fight BJP every day’, says Rahul Gandhi

Jun 2, 2019, 06:53 am IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the party’s 52 Lok Sabha MPs are strong enough to “make BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] jump every day”, India Today reported. Gandhi made the remarks at the party gathering where Sonia Gandhi was elected the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

“We are 52 MPs. I guarantee you that these 52 MPs will fight against BJP every single inch,” he said. The BJP currently has 303 members after its landmark victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi asked his party members to remember that they are “fighting for the Constitution” and “for every person in India irrespective of the color of his skin or belief”. This is the first time Gandhi has made scathing remarks against the BJP since the Congress suffered a major loss in the General Elections with only 52 of 542 parliamentary seats.

