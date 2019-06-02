Facebook: Zuckerberg retains his position

The share holder’s move to bring down Zuckerberg from the post of chairman goes in vain. Zuckerberg overcame the annual general meeting to elect the chairman.

Zuckerberg holds the position of CEO and Chairman on Facebook. There is no clarity over the shareholders who opposed Zuckerberg’s another term. It was clear that Zuckerberg could outnumber the shareholders as he possesses 60% of the company. But whether he has used his unilateral power is unknown.

Trilllium Asset management is one of the opposite party who showed a red flag to Zuckerberg’s leadership. Jonas Kron, the vice president of Trillium Asset Management noted that as Zuckerberg is sharing two fulltime titles, it would be beneficial for the company if anyone can take over one position from him.

Many criticisms were aroused against the leadership as the company involved in many controversies. Then the demand for more efficient leadership was put forward by critics which include Zuckerberg dedicating his full time for a single responsibility.