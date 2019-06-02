Heavy Snowfall: 4 Mountaineers Rescued, 8 went missing

Following the heavy snowfall in Nanda Devi Mountain in Uttarakhand, 4 mountaineers were airlifted. 8 mountaineers went missing and rescue operations are being coordinated to find them.

The missing group includes 4 Brirish nationals,2 Americans, 1 Australian and one Indian. Nanda Devi is the second largest Mountain in India. Bad weather adversely affects the rescue operations.

The search began on Saturday and saved the four British people on Sunday. Some vacant tends were found. There is little chance for their survival -The State Disaster Management Authority responded. The number of accidents is higher in Nanda Devi when compared with Everest.

The trekking was started on May 13. They were supposed to return to the Base camp by May 26. The search began after no signs of return even on May 31.