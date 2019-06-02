Huawei decreases its phone production after US ban: Report

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn has asserted that the company has stopped several production lines for Huawei phones as the Chinese company reduced orders for new phones

Provided the report is accurate, it would signal an abrupt end to Huawei’s runaway growth. Not that the company might have many choices when US companies can’t work with the firm unless they have explicit permission.

The decreased production comes after Foxconn initiated a recruitment drive earlier this year due to Huawei’s surging sales, the report added. In mid-May, the US blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates over alleged espionage concerns

It wasn’t certain if this was a short- or long-term cut, but it came just months after Huawei’s growing demand reportedly prompted Foxconn to go on a hiring spree.