J&K : Over 100 Militants Killed by Security Forces

Over 100 militants were killed in “unrelenting operations” by security forces against various militant outfits in the Kashmir Valley till May 31, police said on Saturday.

“Over 100 militants were killed by security forces in Kashmir till May 31,” a police spokesman said. The killed militants included 25 foreign militants from various outfits. On an average, 20 militants were killed each month till May 31.

“This includes some top militant commanders and their cadre involved in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, the attack on the Lethpora CRPF camp and other terrorist acts. “Some of the militant organisations like the Jaish-e-Muhammad have lost all its leadership and none of their ranks across the border are prepared to come and lead the outfit,” the police spokesman told IANS.