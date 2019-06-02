Calling Ulli (Onion) is the most hurting says BJP state general secretary K.Surendran. In a TV interview given to Malayalam news channel the foremost leader of BJP who was also the BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta constituency opened up about the trolls and memes against him, that is circulating in the social media.

Surendran is the most trolled political leader in the state. He said that nowa days naybody can be shamed by using Photoshp. Even leaders like Kummanam was ill treated in the Somalia statement, Surendran said.

The troll which was most painful to see and that which also hurt most was the Calling Ulli, he said. He also revealed that he did not show intolerance in social media. He said that he did not block anyone in social media.