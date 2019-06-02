MK Stalin Dubs the Move to ‘Impose’ Hindi as throwing stones at a beehive

Ministry of Human Resource Development on Saturday has made it clear that the whole buzz about Hindi being imposed in TamilNadu is needless since it is not government policy and just a recommendation. There was a strong backlash from leaders of TamilNadu after it was alleged that Hindi will be included in Tamil Nadu schools under draft New Education Policy (NEP).

It was a panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was the HRD in the previous government and led by scientist K Kasturirangan which had proposed the idea of teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. This draft had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin said the three-language formula, which bats for Hindi from “pre-school to class 12 were a big shocker”, and the recommendation would “divide” the country.

The DMK would never tolerate the imposition of Hindi and strongly oppose it. “Still, I believe that the Central BJP government will not make way for another language stir,” he said.

Stalin dubbed the move as ‘throwing stones at a beehive’, DMK leader T Siva said the Centre was playing with fire with such a decision.