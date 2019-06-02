Latest NewsIndia

MK Stalin Dubs the Move to ‘Impose’ Hindi as throwing stones at a beehive

Jun 2, 2019, 09:33 am IST
Less than a minute

Ministry of Human Resource Development on Saturday has made it clear that the whole buzz about Hindi being imposed in TamilNadu is needless since it is not government policy and just a recommendation. There was a strong backlash from leaders of TamilNadu after it was alleged that Hindi will be included in Tamil Nadu schools under draft New Education Policy (NEP).

It was a panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was the HRD in the previous government and led by scientist K Kasturirangan which had proposed the idea of teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. This draft had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin said the three-language formula, which bats for Hindi from “pre-school to class 12 were a big shocker”, and the recommendation would “divide” the country.

The DMK would never tolerate the imposition of Hindi and strongly oppose it. “Still, I believe that the Central BJP government will not make way for another language stir,” he said.

Stalin dubbed the move as ‘throwing stones at a beehive’, DMK leader T Siva said the Centre was playing with fire with such a decision.

Tags

Related Articles

Bengaluru hotel refuses room to interfaith couple

Jul 6, 2017, 12:09 pm IST

Hrithik Roshan referred to as Masturbation Inspiration For Women: See his Epic Reply

Aug 17, 2018, 04:00 pm IST
ENGLAND V INDIA

India Stands Strong at Lunch on Day 2. Check out the Score

Aug 31, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

Fewer investors to set foot in Pakistan

Nov 28, 2017, 11:35 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close