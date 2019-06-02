Muslim Man Beaten For Not Chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Found to be a Fake News. Here is What Happened

Earlier, a leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek had taken to Twitter to share that a Muslim man was beaten up in Karimnagar, Telangana. He alleged that the Muslim man was beaten up since he refused to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

“Muslim youths beaten very badly by BJP/RSS workers in Karimnagar for not saying Jai Shree Ram, there has been comunal incidents happening since @bandisanjay_bjp won elections, why @cpkarimnagar is silent on such comunal elements…[email protected] @KTRTRS @KTRoffice @TelanganaDGP” tweeted Ajmad Ulla Khan.

Muslim youths beaten very badly by BJP/RSS workers in Karimnagar for not saying Jai Shree Ram, there has been comunal incidents happening since @bandisanjay_bjp won elections, why @cpkarimnagar is silent on such comunal elements…?@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @KTRoffice @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/8VyyTUMGPh — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 1, 2019

But now, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, Telangana State, has revealed that he was beaten up over a personal issue and there is no communal angle to it. Here is the video of the Muslim man clarifying about it. This was shared by Police.

He says the whole issue is about a love problem. He was beaten up for allegedly harassing a teenaged girl over last few days. The police have registered a case against five persons who allegedly beat him up.