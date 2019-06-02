PM Narendra Modi set to visit Tirupati Balaji Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the hill shrine of Tirupati on June 9.

The information was shared by Andhra Pradesh BJP President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana who told reporters on Saturday that the Prime Minister will be paying a visit to Tirumala Lord Balaji temple next week.

Since the culmination of general elections, a slew of political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy and many newly elected parliamentarians have visited Tirumala to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji.